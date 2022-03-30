Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after acquiring an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $31,378,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.36.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.