urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. urban-gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UGRO stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,752. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 million and a P/E ratio of -37.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Get urban-gro alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UGRO shares. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in urban-gro by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 74,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in urban-gro by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.