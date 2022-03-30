USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.04. USA Truck shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 122,543 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. StockNews.com raised USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $196.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
