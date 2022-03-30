USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.04. USA Truck shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 122,543 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. StockNews.com raised USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $196.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

