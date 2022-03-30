USDK Price Down 0.2% This Week (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.56 million and $81.69 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.77 or 0.07160567 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,099.06 or 0.99845892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054539 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

