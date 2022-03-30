Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

USNZY stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.33. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USNZY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.