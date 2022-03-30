Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

USNZY stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.33. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USNZY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

