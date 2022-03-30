Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. HSBC upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

