Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.59

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $99.78, with a volume of 113186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

