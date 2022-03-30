Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,024 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 487.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 18.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 93,622 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

