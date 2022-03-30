Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $340.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 159.98 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $272.14 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.23.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

