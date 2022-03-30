Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mendel Money Management increased its position in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:MBBB opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.