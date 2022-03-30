Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,635 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter worth $8,024,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAT opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.