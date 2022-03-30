Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 523.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 189,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $23,754,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $171.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.48. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

