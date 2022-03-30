Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

VNDA stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 269,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

