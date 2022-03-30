VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.90

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 448954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,197,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.