Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

