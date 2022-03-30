Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.