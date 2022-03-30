Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Cut by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VUG traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.17. 22,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $251.84 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

