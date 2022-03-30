Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

VGRO traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.48. 113,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.85. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 12-month low of C$29.54 and a 12-month high of C$33.13.

