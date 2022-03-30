Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $36,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

