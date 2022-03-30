Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Increased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 97,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

