Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $908.42 million, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

