VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,698,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.56. 3,171,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,151,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $311.54 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

