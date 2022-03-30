VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Takes $650,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

GLPI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.96. 26,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,225 in the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

