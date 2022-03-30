Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $215.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.52. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.