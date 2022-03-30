Velo (VELO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million

Velo (VELO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Velo has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $44.08 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.44 or 0.07121749 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.20 or 0.99548363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054252 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.