Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,916. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth $7,362,000.

