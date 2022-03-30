Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTAQ. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 750,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 109,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

VTAQ stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.