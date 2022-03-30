Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 286,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $480.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.