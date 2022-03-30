Vera Therapeutics’ (VERA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VERA opened at $22.92 on Monday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.