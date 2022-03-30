Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.56%.

Verastem stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,696. The company has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verastem by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 2,412.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 162,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 137,485 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.