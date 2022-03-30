Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.56%.
Verastem stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,696. The company has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
