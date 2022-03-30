Verb Technology (VERB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $75.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verb Technology by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.