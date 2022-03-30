Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$33.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VET. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

