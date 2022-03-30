Versarien (LON:VRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.10

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.24), with a volume of 1336106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.01 ($0.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Versarien in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £35.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

