Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $65,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,564. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

