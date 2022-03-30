Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) Trading 3.5% Higher

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 823,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 771,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

