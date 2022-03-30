Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.12

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $14,428.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 63.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00273267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001468 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

