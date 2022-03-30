Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

DSP has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

DSP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 208,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.13 million and a P/E ratio of -9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 101.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

