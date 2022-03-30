Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE RBOT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 343,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,085. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,037 shares of company stock worth $172,242.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
