Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBOT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 343,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,085. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,037 shares of company stock worth $172,242.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.