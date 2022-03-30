Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VGCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of VGCX opened at 16.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is 16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of 12.25 and a 1-year high of 22.54.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

