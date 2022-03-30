Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Viomi Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

VIOT opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $122.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 874.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.