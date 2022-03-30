Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vir Biotechnology traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 56768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,383 shares of company stock worth $1,909,371 over the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

