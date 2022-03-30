Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 4.7%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.87. 34,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,648,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.