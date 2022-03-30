Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $224.85. The company had a trading volume of 120,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,119. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.