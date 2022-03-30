Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $730.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.76 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

Visteon stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,331. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.93. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

