Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTSCY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($79.12) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.

