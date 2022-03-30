Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 127.52 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.27. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of £34.35 billion and a PE ratio of -253.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.