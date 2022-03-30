Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

VLTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

