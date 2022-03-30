Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Volta Inc – Class A traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

