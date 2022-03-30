Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.

IGD opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

