Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Sean Kin Wai Lam Acquires 11,213 Shares of Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam acquired 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £3,251.77 ($4,259.59).
Shares of LON:WCW opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.78. Walker Crips Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.85 ($0.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.56 million and a P/E ratio of 73.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97.
Walker Crips Group Company Profile
