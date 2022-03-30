Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Sean Kin Wai Lam Acquires 11,213 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCWGet Rating) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam acquired 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £3,251.77 ($4,259.59).

Shares of LON:WCW opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.78. Walker Crips Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.85 ($0.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.56 million and a P/E ratio of 73.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service segments. The company offers portfolio model and bespoke discretionary services, and advisory services; investment management services; alternative investment solutions; and structured investments products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.